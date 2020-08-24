'Nazi Germany' Uproar on Twitter as Journo Compares the United States to Hitler's Third Reich

Following the ascension to power of the Nazi Party in German in 1933, the government of Adolf Hitler introduced racial laws that excluded all non-Germans as citizens, and embarked on a crusade to eliminate those Hitler considered to be "lesser" races.

Nazi Germany began to trend on Twitter on Monday after journalist Jemele Hill tweeted that America was as bad as the Third Reich.

She tweeted that she had been reading Isabel Wilkerson’s new book, ‘Caste,’ and said: "if you were of the opinion that the United States wasn’t nearly as bad as Nazi Germany, how wrong you are" and encouraged her audience to read what she called a "masterpiece".

​The comment caused waves on Twitter seeing some commenters call her review "delusional" while others were outraged at her alleged lack of sensitivity towards the victims of Nazism.

​Some history buffs were also quick to offer their opinions.

​Some, however, took Ms Hill's comments more seriously and highlighted how Nazi German death camps and racial policy took their inspiration from the United States.

​Some even compared US President Donald Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

​In 2017, Hill, who now writes for The Atlantic, described President Trump as a “white supremacist” on Twitter.

The 59-year-old author of Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, won the National Book Critics Circle award in 2011 for another book “The Warmth of Other Suns,” which outlines black migration from the South throughout the early 20th century.

The book observes American history and the experience of black people. It describes US society as an enduring, unseen and unmentioned caste system — similar to India or Nazi Germany — which has not yet been sufficiently dealt with.

The issue of race relations in the United States has become increasingly heated in recent months following the death of George Floyd, an African American man, at the hands of law enforcement - leading to widespread protests over the ongoing legacy of white supremacy in the country.