Register
12:58 GMT24 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Vehicles are seen along Interstate 80 as flames from the LNU Lighting Complex Fire are seen on both sides on the outskirts of Vacaville, California, 19 August 2020

    Wildfire West: California's Biggest and Deadliest Blazes

    © REUTERS / STEPHEN LAM
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/14/1080226210_0:260:3072:1988_1200x675_80_0_0_d4ccabebfd79e06d0ad0e716d8912864.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008241080262000-wildfire-west-californias-biggest-and-deadliest-blazes/

    Massive fires are driven by a combination of potent ingredients, such as climate change, volatile wind conditions, and years of fire suppression, claim experts, while in reality wildland conflagrations have become more intense, lasting longer, and burning more acres across California in recent years.

    Nearly 12,000 firefighters have currently been battling the flames of almost two dozen major wildfires raging across the entire US state of California.

    Over 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes in Northern California after fires destroyed more than 170 structures, including homes, coming after a relentless heatwave that gripped the region, according to Cal Fire.

    ​As of 23 August, devastating flames had ravaged more than one million acres, with just two of the wildfires sweeping Northern California making it into the list of the worst blazes in the state's history.

    Here is a look at some of the most destructive fires in California’s history.

    1. Mendocino Complex

    Topping the list is the all-time largest fire, the Mendocino Complex. The fire sparked in July 2018 in Lake and Mendocino counties and swept across 459,123 acres - a territory about half of the size of Sacramento County It was finally put out several months later.

    A fire vehicle is parked ahead of an advancing wildfire Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. Evacuation orders remained in effect Tuesday for the town of Lakeport, the county seat, along with some smaller communities and a section of the Mendocino National Forest.
    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    A fire vehicle is parked ahead of an advancing wildfire Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. Evacuation orders remained in effect Tuesday for the town of Lakeport, the county seat, along with some smaller communities and a section of the Mendocino National Forest.

    The Ranch Fire alone burned 410,203 acres (1,660 km2), and was California's single-largest recorded wildfire.
    The fires collectively destroyed 280 structures, with one death recorded.

    2. LNU Lightning Complex

    More recently, on 21 August 2020, the LNU Lightning Complex became the second-largest wildfire in California history as it engulfed up to 341,243 acres (approximately 1,380 km2), equal to an area more than 11 times the size of San Francisco, by Sunday.

    ​The complex fires have destroyed 871 homes and structures and damaged another 234, with the Hennessy Fire alone large enough to make it into the state’s top five. This fire has been mostly contained in Napa County, charring 287,811 acres.

    Containment is reportedly at 17 percent, according to authorities.

    Cal Fire incident commander Sean Kavanaugh was cited as saying 1,704 personnel have been assigned to combat the LNU fire, including 233 fire engines.

    3. SCU Lightning Complex

    The currently ongoing SCU Lightning Complex, which sparked on 16 August 2020, became the third-largest fire after sweeping across a territory equivalent to approximately 11 San Franciscos, and scorching 339,968 acres, (1,375 km2) according to an update on 22 August.

    ​The conglomeration of fires, dangerous due to their unpredictable spread caused by gusty winds, is raging in three distinct zones within Santa Clara, Alameda, Stanislaus, Contra Costa and San Joaquin counties, reported Cal Fire.

    4. Thomas Fire

    The Thomas Fire (Ventura Co.) in total acreage ravaged 281,893 acres (1,140km2) in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties in December 2017, resulting in two deaths and destroying 1,063 structures.

    In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Firefighters haul dozens of pounds of hose and equipment down steep terrain below E. Camino Cielo to root out and extinguish smoldering hot spots in Santa Barbara, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Officials estimate that the Thomas Fire will grow to become the biggest in California history before full containment, expected by Jan. 7, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Mike Eliason
    In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Firefighters haul dozens of pounds of hose and equipment down steep terrain below E. Camino Cielo to root out and extinguish smoldering hot spots in Santa Barbara, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Officials estimate that the Thomas Fire will grow to become the biggest in California history before full containment, expected by Jan. 7, 2018.

    It was finally stamped out on 12 January 2018. Ventura's agriculture industry reportedly suffered some $171 million in losses due to the fire.

    5. Cedar Fire 

    The Cedar Fire (San Diego Co.) was a massive wildfire that burned 273,246 acres (1,106 km2) of land in San Diego County, California, throughout October and November 2003, killing 15 people, including a firefighter.
    The blaze had been powered by the Santa Ana winds, fanning the flames to a speed of 3,600 acres (15 km2) per hour.

    The conflagration was contained on 4 November. Within the perimeter of the fire, lingering hotspots persisted until 5 December 2003. According to CALFIRE, the blaze caused just over $1.3 billion in damages.

    6. Rush Fire

    The Rush Fire (Lassen Co.) was the largest wildfire of the 2012 California wildfire season.

    It ignited in Lassen County, California, and swept into Washoe County, Nevada, to consume a total of 315,577 acres (1,277 km2) of sagebrush, thus destroying the natural habitat of the greater sage-grouse.

    It was brought under control on 30 August 2012.

    7. Rim Fire 

    The Rim Fire (Tuolumne Co.) ignited on 17 August 2013 in a canyon in Stanislaus National Forest, California.
    The blaze swept across a section of the central Sierra Nevada that embraces Tuolumne and Mariposa counties; it was caused by a hunter's illegal fire that got out of control, and was named for its proximity to the Rim of the World vista point. The overlook on Highway 120 leads up to Yosemite Park. The fire devastated 257,310 acres (1,041 km2).

    Ingredients of a Blaze

    As to why California’s wildfires have been so catastrophic, experts have suggest a number of possible ingredients.

    Firstly, the region’s climate has always been fire-prone.

    This is further compounded by the fact that autumn brings with it the strong gusts known as the Santa Ana winds. These funnel dry air from the Great Basin area of the West into Southern California.
    A changing climate is also believed to be impacting the environment, with its recorded tendency to make dry places even drier.

    “Behind the scenes of all of this, you’ve got temperatures that are about 2 to 3 degrees Fahrenheit warmer now than they would’ve been without global warming,” Park Williams, a bioclimatologist at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, was cited as saying by the New York Times.

    At times, a fire is triggered by nature, like a lightning strike, but often the blazes are human-caused.

    Some, like the 2018 Carr Fire, the state’s sixth-largest on record, started when a truck blew out its tire and its rim scraped the pavement, sending out sparks. Others are known to have been set off by downed power lines.
    Fire suppression has also been dubbed a controversial strategy that might add to the spike in blazes.

    Homes leveled by the Carr Fire line the Lake Keswick Estates area of Redding, Calif., on Friday, July 27, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Noah Berger
    Homes leveled by the Carr Fire line the Lake Keswick Estates area of Redding, Calif., on Friday, July 27, 2018.

    The policy lets dead and decaying plant matter build up, increasing the risk for a larger and even more severe fire, claim those criticizing this approach.

     

    Related:

    CNN Under Fire Online for Reporting California Hospitals Didn’t Get Ventilators From Elon Musk
    Videos: California Firefighters Scramble to Contain 240-Acre ‘Dam Fire’ in Los Angeles County
    Fears of New Wildfires in California as President Trump Offers Federal Support
    California Governor Asks Australia and Canada for Help Amid Raging Wildfires
    California's Wildfires Make Evacuated Communities Targets for Robbers, Reports Say
    Tags:
    California, California, Wildfire, wildfires
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse