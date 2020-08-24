Trump Triumph ‘Beginning to Build’: Newt Gingrich Predicts ‘Bigger Victory’ Than Expected for POTUS

As the Republicans kick off their convention on 24 August after the virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) formally nominated Joe Biden to run in the November presidential election, the current White House incumbent is shown by polls as trailing behind his rival by 9-10 percentage points.

Newt Gingrich has hailed the chances of Donald Trump being reelected in November as looking extremely good, reports Fox News.

The former House speaker from Georgia spoke on Fox News' "Watters' World" on Saturday night, underscoring that a Trump victory was "beginning to build".

"I'm predicting that it will be a dramatically bigger victory than people currently expect," added Gingrich.

‘Tell the Truth’

As the GOP gathers this week at the Republican Convention to formally nominate Donald Trump to run for reelection, Newt Gingrich believes the party should only focus on pointing out their differences from Democrats. That alone, he claims, is enough to boost Trump’s chances against his rival, former vice president Joe Biden.

"We don't have to want to make stuff up. We don't have to invent some post office phony scandal. We just have to tell the truth about how radical these people are," said Gingrich.

© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden; and vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris take the stage at a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 12, 2020.

The American politician and author who served as the 50th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives from 1995 to 1999 also spoke of perceived failings by Democrats in cities run by them, such as Chicago, Seattle and Portland, to put an end to the continuing “chaos”.

"Rioting every day for 90 days, that begins to be a fact. And it was very interesting to me that neither [Joe] Biden nor [Kamala] Harris was willing to say a word about Antifa, [not] a word about a level of crime," he said.

The Fox News contributor cited the mayor of Chicago as an example of this ineffectual governing.

"You know, [we] have the mayor of Chicago announcing that she's going to have police on her own personal street because she wants her family to be safe. But good luck to the rest of the city," said Gingrich.

The US politician served up his view regarding the election chances of the current Democratic presidential ticket.

Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, gave the “best speech of his career” at the recent Democratic convention, according to the author, yet Biden's position in the polls "is not going to last."

© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE 2020 Democratic National Convention

"I say to myself, when people get to know them better, just as happened with George McGovern in 1972, they're going to say, 'You know, ... I don't think so. I just I can't vote for you.'”

Regarding Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, the first multiracial woman to be picked as a VP candidate by a major party, Gingrich labelled her as "the most radical member of the Senate based on voting, which means she's to the left of [Bernie] Sanders and the left of Elizabeth Warren. I mean, you know how hard that is… Second, she's a terrible performer."

Former US Vice President Joe Biden officially won the Democratic Party's presidential nomination at a predominantly virtual party national convention held 17-20 August.

Now President Trump heads into this week’s Republican National Convention with national polls showing him trailing behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 9 percentage points, according to this month’s Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll.

​A new CBS News/YouGov poll puts Biden ahead by a 52 per cent to 42 per cent margin among likely voters.