Register
09:48 GMT24 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo taken on 19 September 2016, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich introduces Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Ft. Myers, Florida

    Trump Triumph ‘Beginning to Build’: Newt Gingrich Predicts ‘Bigger Victory’ Than Expected for POTUS

    © AFP 2020 / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 13
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104728/46/1047284685_0:219:4206:2585_1200x675_80_0_0_b30275564ea20fb5f152f0a882d8aa86.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008241080259325-trump-triumph-beginning-to-build-newt-gingrich-predicts-bigger-victory-than-expected-for-potus/

    As the Republicans kick off their convention on 24 August after the virtual Democratic National Convention (DNC) formally nominated Joe Biden to run in the November presidential election, the current White House incumbent is shown by polls as trailing behind his rival by 9-10 percentage points.

    Newt Gingrich has hailed the chances of Donald Trump being reelected in November as looking extremely good, reports Fox News.

    The former House speaker from Georgia spoke on Fox News' "Watters' World" on Saturday night, underscoring that a Trump victory was "beginning to build".

    "I'm predicting that it will be a dramatically bigger victory than people currently expect," added Gingrich.

    ‘Tell the Truth’

    As the GOP gathers this week at the Republican Convention to formally nominate Donald Trump to run for reelection, Newt Gingrich believes the party should only focus on pointing out their differences from Democrats. That alone, he claims, is enough to boost Trump’s chances against his rival, former vice president Joe Biden.

    "We don't have to want to make stuff up. We don't have to invent some post office phony scandal. We just have to tell the truth about how radical these people are," said Gingrich.
    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden; and vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris take the stage at a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 12, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden; and vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris take the stage at a campaign event, their first joint appearance since Biden named Harris as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 12, 2020.

    The American politician and author who served as the 50th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives from 1995 to 1999 also spoke of perceived failings by Democrats in cities run by them, such as Chicago, Seattle and Portland, to put an end to the continuing “chaos”.

    "Rioting every day for 90 days, that begins to be a fact. And it was very interesting to me that neither [Joe] Biden nor [Kamala] Harris was willing to say a word about Antifa, [not] a word about a level of crime," he said.

    The Fox News contributor cited the mayor of Chicago as an example of this ineffectual governing.

    "You know, [we] have the mayor of Chicago announcing that she's going to have police on her own personal street because she wants her family to be safe. But good luck to the rest of the city," said Gingrich.

    The US politician served up his view regarding the election chances of the current Democratic presidential ticket.

    Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, gave the “best speech of his career” at the recent Democratic convention, according to the author, yet Biden's position in the polls "is not going to last."

    2020 Democratic National Convention
    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    2020 Democratic National Convention
    "I say to myself, when people get to know them better, just as happened with George McGovern in 1972, they're going to say, 'You know, ... I don't think so. I just I can't vote for you.'”

    Regarding Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, the first multiracial woman to be picked as a VP candidate by a major party, Gingrich labelled her as "the most radical member of the Senate based on voting, which means she's to the left of [Bernie] Sanders and the left of Elizabeth Warren. I mean, you know how hard that is… Second, she's a terrible performer."

    Former US Vice President Joe Biden officially won the Democratic Party's presidential nomination at a predominantly virtual party national convention held 17-20 August.

    Now President Trump heads into this week’s Republican National Convention with national polls showing him trailing behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 9 percentage points, according to this month’s Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll.

    ​A new CBS News/YouGov poll puts Biden ahead by a 52 per cent to 42 per cent margin among likely voters.

    Related:

    Newt Gingrich Says Trump Will Repudiate Up to 70% of Obama’s Executive Orders
    Dems Officially Nominate Biden for President at Convention
    Newt Gingrich Proposes $2 Billion Race to Start Moon Base – Reports
    Newt Gingrich In Op-ed Heralds ‘Death of the Democratic Party’ In Wake of Primary Debate
    ‘Deranged Human Being’: Newt Gingrich Takes Aim at Adam Schiff’s Fake Trump-Putin Conspiracy
    Tags:
    Bernie Sanders, Antifa, Antifa, Kamala Harris, Biden, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Newt Gingrich, Newt Gingrich
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse