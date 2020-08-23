Twitter Labels Trump's Post Criticizing 'Mail Drop Boxes' as Violating 'Civic & Election Integrity'

Twitter has placed a disclaimer on President Trump's tweet in which he slammed the promotion of mail drop boxes by Democrats as violating the company's "civic and election integrity" rules.
"Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible," the company said in the disclaimer attached to the post.
So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020
Democrats have been calling on people to use drop boxes as a convenient and reliable option to vote in case they do not trust their ballots to the US Postal Service. Republican officials have been opposing the idea.
