Knife-Wielding Black Man Tased and Shot Nearly Dozen Times by Police in Louisiana - Video

A black man armed with a knife was tased and shot dead on Friday near a gas station in Lafayette, Louisiana, the local police said in a statement. The man was identified a 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to the police, the officers tried to apprehend Pellerin but he fled, forcing them to pursue him. The police tased him and opened fire when he was attempting to enter the gas station.
The video of the police operation was shared on Twitter on Saturday. In the footage, six police officers are seen pointing their guns at Pellerin, as he is approaching a Shell gas station. They are heard shooting him nearly a dozen times and tasing him before he enters the building.
The Lafayette Police Department requested the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations to investigate the shooting.
