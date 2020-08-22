Register
13:44 GMT22 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden gestures at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., July 28, 2020

    Biden Calls Trump Refusal to Close US Amid COVID-19 'Fundamental Flaw', Says He’d Shut Down Country

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/09/1080112788_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_8562c06c5f6e1712bf86e268d9cbe724.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008221080247697-biden-calls-trump-refusal-to-close-us-amid-covid-19-fundamental-flaw-says-hed-shut-down-country/

    On Thursday, Joe Biden announced that it's time to end the current “season of darkness" in the coronavirus-hit US, pledging to implement a national strategy to contain the pandemic.

    Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has vowed to go to any lengths in order to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the US.

    “I would shut it [the country] down; I would listen to the scientists. We’re going to do whatever it takes to save lives”, Biden told ABC News on Friday.

    In his first joint interview alongside running mate Kamala Harris, Biden underscored that the US government “cannot get the country moving” until it takes control of the coronavirus.

    “That is the fundamental flaw of this administration’s thinking to begin with. In order to keep the country running and moving — and the economy growing and people employed — you have to fix the virus”, the former vice president underscored.

    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, held in CNN's Washington studios without an audience because of the global coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2020
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Biden Rolls Out 'National Strategy' to Tackle COVID-19 Pandemic Aftermath
    The remarks come a few days after Biden officially secured the Democratic Party's nomination for president in the November election during the party’s all-virtual National Convention (DNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

    In a subsequent keynote speech at the gathering, he specifically lashed out at the Trump administration over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, focusing on how the US can rebuild after the COVID-19 crisis.

    Biden pledged to address the pandemic on day one of his presidency, stressing that he would "take the muzzle off our experts" and implement a mandate to wear masks as "a patriotic duty to protect one another”.

    “As president, the first step I will take will be to get control of the virus that's ruined so many lives. Because I understand something this president doesn't. We will never get our economy back on track, we will never get our kids safely back to school, we will never have our lives back, until we deal with this virus”, he told the DNC.

    President Donald Trump has repeatedly opposed calls to shut down the US again due to deadly COVID-19 spikes in many states this summer, claiming that a new national lockdown would ride roughshod over the economy.

    "We won't be closing the country again. We won't have to do that”, Trump said in an interview with Fox News in June.

    According to Johns Hopkins University’s latest estimates, the coronavirus had infected more than 5.6 million people and killed at least 175,000 in the US as of Friday evening.

    Related:

    Biden Urges Trump to Move Quickly, Prioritise Workers in Fight Against Coronavirus
    Joe Biden Suggests to Hold 'Virtual' Democratic Convention if Needed Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
    Biden Jumps Ahead of Trump in Election Race Amid Coronavirus Concerns - Poll
    Tags:
    crisis, pandemic, COVID-19, coronavirus, lockdown, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Contestants participate in the Miss Buffalo Chip Beauty Pageant on the Wolfman Jack Stage at Buffalo Chip during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, 15 August 2020, in Sturgis, S.D.
    This Week in Pictures: 15-21 August
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse