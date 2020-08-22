Register
13:37 GMT22 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event, on her first joint appearance with presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden after being named by Biden as his running mate, at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 12, 2020

    Russian Pranksters Reportedly Tricked Kamala Harris Into Accepting 'Dirt' on Donald Trump

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    150
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080169557_0:118:2714:1644_1200x675_80_0_0_10ed61690209f597ce5749b41987a32d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008221080247292-russian-pranksters-reportedly-tricked-kamala-harris-into-accepting-dirt-on-donald-trump/

    Members of the Democratic Party have repeatedly accused President Donald Trump of colluding with Russia in order to get “dirt” on his opponent Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 election. However, one member of this year’s Democratic ticket reportedly has no issues with accepting “dirt” on POTUS to win in 2020.

    Joe Biden's freshly picked running mate, Kamala Harris was seemingly ready to accept and use a damning recording of US President Donald Trump, when she was reportedly tricked into believing that such a tape exists by two Russian pranksters known as Vovan and Lexus.

    The prank was recorded in January 2020, a month after she ended her presidential bid over a lack of support, but was not released by the pranksters at the time and was published by The U.S. Sun on 21 August. In a recording Harris greets the prankers' team, one of whom impersonated Greta Thunberg and the other – her father Svante, offering the California Senator help in boosting her campaign.

    While Harris herself only suggested that the "climate activist" could highlight her climate plan in a speech, the "fake Greta" and her "father" had spicier things in mind. They claimed to have an audio recording of Greta's alleged encounter with Trump at the UN, where she purportedly shouted at POTUS to sign the Paris climate accord and the president allegedly told her "softly" that she "will never achieve the goal".

    "Greta always has a recorder with her, and when it happened it was on Greta's recorder. If you would like to get it, we can provide it. Maybe this recording can help you", the pranker duo told Harris with the senator responding "thank you, that would be wonderful".

    "Greta" also repeatedly condemned Trump as "very sick" and claimed she "cannot eat or sleep when [she sees] him on TV". Harris, in turn, encouraged the "climate activist", explaining to her that no serious cause comes without opposition from other people, including countries' leaders, and praising her work as inspiring.

    The pranksters have not commented on the sudden publication of one of their unreleased audios.

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks during a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday, March 19, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    'We Thought He'd Be More Expressive': Russian Prankster on Fooling UK FM Johnson

    It is unclear why the recording never made it to the pranksters' YouTube channel, with their January video being devoted to a trick played on another US Congresswoman, Maxine Walters, whom they fooled into believing that the fictional island of Chunga-Changa and its people require US aid. Vovan and Lexus, whose real names are Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, routinely prank high-profile politicians and individuals, including heads of state such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

    Related:

    Ticket Complete: Kamala Harris Accepts VP Nomination
    Amazon Pulls 'Joe and the H*e' T-Shirts After Fury Over 'Sexist, Racist' Dig at Kamala Harris
    Live Updates: Senator Kamala Harris Officially Nominated for Vice President by US Democratic Party
    Kamala Harris Impresses Tamilians With Mention of 'Aunts' in Her DNC Speech
    Kamala Harris' Secret Service Code Name Revealed
    Tags:
    dirt, US Election 2020, prank, US Democratic Party, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Contestants participate in the Miss Buffalo Chip Beauty Pageant on the Wolfman Jack Stage at Buffalo Chip during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, 15 August 2020, in Sturgis, S.D.
    This Week in Pictures: 15-21 August
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse