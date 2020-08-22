FBI Probing Breach That May Have Compromised Identities of COVID-19 Patients - Reports

The US Rapid City Journal reported on Friday, citing a letter from the state's Department of Public Safety, that on 19 June there was a data breach that targeted servers belonging to a third-party database shared between the Department of Health and law enforcement.
The servers belong to a web development firm called Netsential.com, Inc., the report said.
The identities of COVID-19 patients in South Dakota may be available on other internet sites with links to files from the firm, Rapid City Journal added.
According to the news outlet, law enforcement used the third-party database to develop an online portal to help first responders stay safe while responding to calls by identifying whether someone at a house had been infected with the virus.
The newspaper noted that no financial information, social security numbers, or internet passwords belonging to the patients were stolen.
