Six People Injured in Pipeline Explosion at Texas Port on Gulf of Mexico, Fire Chief Says

"In total, six people have been transported from the scene to a hospital", Rocha said. "The scene is very active, it's still ongoing. Firefighters are trying to put the fire out".
First responders said the fire was caused after a freight-carrying barge hit a pipeline at the port of Corpus Christi.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a statement on the explosion in the port.
Statement on pipeline explosion in Corpus Christi:
Photos and videos of the incident have emerged on social media platforms.
A huge fire at the grain port in Corpus Christi
#Breaking:- Massive Fire break out in Corpus Christi, Texas USA
A refinery caught fire.
A refinery caught fire.
Corpus Christi Valero #CorpusChristi #Texas
Smoke and flames are seen at the International Grain Port Terminal, Friday, Aug 21, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Corpus Christi Police Fire Department Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove said a pipeline exploded after a barge in the water hit it.
The US Coast Guard said in a press release that a team is searching for four missing crew members who were on the boat that hit the pipeline.
