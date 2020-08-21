Democrat Tom Carper Caught Swearing at Staffer During Virtual Senate Hearing on Postal Service

The US Postal Service has found itself in the middle of a political storm as President Donald Trump previously claimed that voting by mail in the upcoming presidential election may result in voter fraud. Democrats have accused Trump of attempting to undermine the election.

Democrat Tom Carper dropped three f-bombs during a virtual Senate hearing on the US Postal Service. The incident occurred when Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson gave him the floor. However, for unknown reasons, Carper did not say anything, which prompted Johnson to give the floor to Senator James Lankford.

However, the latter didn’t get a chance to speak, as he was interrupted by Carper exclaiming "F**k! F**k! F**k!"

The Democrat briefly appeared on the screen looking frustrated and glaring at his aide, who then leaned in towards the screen, apparently trying to fix a computer problem. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson then asked Carper to "unmute", saying: "We don’t want to be on TV again".

Later, the Democrat posted a statement on his Twitter account explaining the incident, saying he was fired up due to his desire to protect the US Postal Service.

Those who know me know that there are few things that get me more fired up than protecting the Postal Service!#DontMessWithUSPS — Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) August 21, 2020

​Due to the severe coronavirus outbreak in the United States, many government hearings are being held via teleconference. The hearing in question was on the US Postal Service, with senators grilling the agency’s head, Louis DeJoy, who has promised that the postal service will "do everything to deliver election mail in a timely manner".

In July, the agency said that it could not guarantee that all mail-in votes would arrive in time to be counted. The statement coincided with Donald Trump’s claims that the upcoming election, in which millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail due to the coronavirus outbreak, could be rigged. The president cited delivery delays and alleged that a foreign country could print millions of ballots and thereby influence the result. Democrats have said that Trump’s allegations are groundless and accused the Republican president of attempting to undermine the election.