US President Trump Delivers Speech at 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting - Video

Sputnik is live from Arlington, Virginia, where US President Donald Trump is delivering remarks at the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting.
The Council for National Policy is a conservative organisation that "believes in limited government, traditional values, and strong national defence". The list of members of the organisation is confidential and to become one is possible only by invitation.
US Vice President Mike Pence stated that the Council for National Policy is "one of the oldest and most effective organisations in the history of the conservative movement".
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find out More!
All comments
Show new comments (0)