Watch Monstrous Flames Ravaging California as Wildfire Area Grows to Some 215,000 Acres

"#LNULightningComplex (includes Hennessey, Gamble, 15-10, Spanish, Markley, 13-4, 11-16) in Napa and Sonoma county is 215,000 acres. @CALFIRELNU", the fire department wrote on Twitter.
According to firefighters, in Sonoma, Lake and Napa Counties, a total of 480 buildings have been destroyed by the fire and 125 more damaged, and the fire has not yet been taken under control. In the meantime, people have shared numerous photos and videos showing thick smoke and raging flames.
These LNU Lightning Complex Fire photos by the @AP's Noah Berger are terrifying.
— NOAA Research (@NOAAResearch) August 20, 2020
According to NBC, at least five people were killed due to the fires, and tens of thousands have been forced to flee the region.
The view tonight #CaliforniaFires
At least 62,000 people have been evacuated, the media outlet added.
#CaliforniaFires my view near modesto
You can't see it but it's raining ashes.... #californiafires
