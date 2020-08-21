Meghan Markle Deviates From UK Royal Protocol Calling for 'Change' in Looming US Vote - Video

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has called for a change in the upcoming US elections in a break from UK tradition obliging members of the Royal Family remain neutral on political matters.
In a virtual "voter registration couch party" conference organised by the group When We All Vote, co-chaired by former First Lady Michelle Obama, Markle did not specifically endorse any candidate, adding, however, that everyone knows "what is at stake" in this year's election.
"We vote to honour those who came before us and to protect those who will come after us -- because that's what community is all about and that's specifically what this election is all about", she stressed.
The US presidential vote is scheduled for 3 November and is expected to see incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden contend for the highest post in the land.
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in January announced that they wanted to step back from their royal duties.
They moved to the US, Markle's home country, to launch a non-profit organisation dubbed Archewell to do "something that matters", according to the royal couple.
