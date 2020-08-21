Register
06:58 GMT21 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020.

    Final Day of DNC: Biden Vows to End 'Season of Darkness' in Jab at Trump as He Accepts Nomination

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/15/1080233648_0:77:3093:1817_1200x675_80_0_0_5a1666df403f4892ed8e26250c3cee11.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008211080233471-final-day-of-dnc-biden-vows-to-end-season-of-darkness-in-jab-at-trump-as-he-accepts-nomination/

    On Wednesday, Senator Kamala Harris formally accepted the nomination to be Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden's running mate during day three of the party’s national convention. She will become the first woman in US history to be vice president if the Biden ticket prevails in the November election.

    Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for president of the United States in a big speech wrapping up the party's four-night virtual national convention that was nominally held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

    "Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not of the darkness. It's time for us, for we the people, to come together", Biden said.

    He added that it's time to end this "season of darkness", pledging to implement a national strategy to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The Democratic presidential nominee attacked the current administration and spoke about how the US can rebuild after the COVID-19 crisis.

    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden celebrate in front of fireworks after Joe Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the 4th and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 20, 2020
    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden celebrate in front of fireworks after Joe Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the 4th and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 20, 2020

    Biden pointed out that his presidency would underscore "hope over fear, facts over fiction, fairness over privilege".

    He pledged to "protect America […] from every attack, seen and unseen, without exception, every time".

    Day four of the Democratic National Convention also saw Biden's two surviving children, Hunter and Ashley Biden, speaking in support of their "great" father.

    They praised him as strong, caring, and a best friend, saying that "he'll be a great president".

    Bloomberg Blames Trump for ‘Failing’ American People

    Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg criticised President Donald Trump during the final night of the gathering, claiming that the president's notion that he is a good businessman holds no water.

    "He drove his companies into bankruptcy six times — always leaving behind customers and contractors who were cheated and swindled and stopped doing business with him", Bloomberg argued,

    He pointed to the stark contrast between Biden and Trump, saying the "two people running for president couldn't be more different; one believes in facts, the other does not".

    "Why the hell would we ever rehire Donald Trump for another 4 years?", Bloomberg queried, claiming that POTUS "has failed the American people, catastrophically".

    Buttigieg Praises Biden's Support of Marriage Equality

    Also praising Biden on day four of the convention was Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and ex-candidate for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 election. An openly gay man, Buttigieg underlined the fact that Biden supported marriage equality before most in his party did so.

    "Love makes my marriage real, but political courage made it possible — including that of Joe Biden, who stepped out ahead of even this party when he said that marriage equality should be the law of the land", the ex-mayor said.

    He was echoed by two other former presidential candidates Cory Booker and Andrew Yang who also extended their support to Biden. "We are in a deep dark hole and we need leaders who will help us dig out", Yang, for his part said, said.

    WWII Veteran Endorses Biden for Presidency

    A similar tone was struck by Ed Good, a 95-year-old veteran of World War II and the Korean War, who told the convention that he has been a Republican since the 1960s but that he has now decided to endorse Biden for the presidency.  

    "I think Trump has been the worst president we've ever had, so I'll be glad to see him go", he said.

    DNC staff change the set as Milwaukee native and Convention Secretary Jason Rae walks off stage at the Wisconsin Center on the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 18, 2020
    © REUTERS / Gabriela Bhaskar/Pool
    Top Moments and Highlights From Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention
    Thirteen-year-old Brayden Harrington, in turn, addressed the convention to tell a story of how Biden helped him to cope with a stutter, teaching the boy the methods that the Democratic presidential hopeful used to overcome his own speaking problems.

    "I'm just a regular kid, and in a short amount of time […], Joe Biden made me more confident about something that's bothered me my whole life. Joe Biden cared", Harrington said.

    Related:

    Who Is Jill Biden? From Teacher-Turned-Second Lady to Potential First One
    Trump Claims US Will Turn Into ‘Another Venezuela’ With Biden-Harris Win
    Biden Picks Harris as Running Mate; Trump Campaign Reverts to Birther Attacks
    Tags:
    COVID-19, crisis, Donald Trump, Democratic National Convention, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Michael Bloomberg, Joe Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse