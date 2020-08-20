AG Barr: DoJ Will Seek Death Penalty Once Again for Boston Marathon Bomber

“We will do whatever’s necessary,” Barr told the Associated Press. “We will take it up to the Supreme Court and we will continue to pursue the death penalty.”
Tsarnaev, 27, had his death sentence overturned by a US court last month. The 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston upheld much of the Kyrgyz-American's conviction, but ruled that a lower court must hold a new trial to determine his ultimate fate, which can still potentially include capital punishment.
US President Donald Trump dismissed the court's decision as "ridiculous," calling Tsarnaev an "animal that killed so many people."
On April 15, 2013, two bombs made out of pressure cookers exploded near the end of the Boston Marathon race course, killing three spectators and injuring 280 more in the blast and ensuring chaos. While his older brother, Tamerlan, was killed by police in the manhunt that followed, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was apprehended hours later, and in a 2015 case, found guilty of the attacks and sentenced to death by lethal injection.
