Pompeo Accuses European Allies of 'Siding With Ayatollahs' Over Iran Sanctions Stance

"We will never allow the Islamic Republic of Iran to have a nuclear weapon," Pompeo remarked during his UNSC speech.
After admonishing France, Germany and the UK, he went on to applaud the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)nations - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia - stating they "deserve praise for showing courage and unity in warning about the danger from Iran."
He then referenced the GCC's August 9 statement to the UN, which called for an extension of the international arms embargo, set to expire on October 18.
“It is inappropriate to lift restrictions on the supply of weapons from and to Iran until Iran gives up its destabilising activities in the region and stops supplying terrorist and sectarian organisations with weapons,” GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf said, as reported by Reuters.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)