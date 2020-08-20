Register
19:08 GMT20 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Surgery, hospital, doctor

    US Doctor Has Medical License Revoked Over Back Porch Amputation, Improper Prescriptions

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    A doctor in western Missouri has had his physician and surgeon license revoked by the Missouri State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts after he performed an amputation of a patient’s gangrenous toe in a "non-sterile environment”: the back porch of his office.

    The Missouri State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts detailed in a June 16 disciplinary decision that the physician and surgeon license of John Ure - a 72-year-old Deepwater, Missouri, doctor who was licensed in August 1983 - would be immediately revoked over an improper amputation, negligent prescriptions and poor record-keeping.

    According to the board’s filing, Ure was on the back porch of his medical office on May 22, 2016, when he performed the amputation of the fifth digit of a patient’s foot that was afflicted with gangrene.

    “The office also served as a machine shed and lacked running water, restrooms, and an examination table,” the board explained. The doctor also failed to report, in writing, the “non-sterile environment” within 30-days of the amputation.

    Ure admitted that he had a “lapse in judgment” and that the amputation “was not done optimally,” noted the filing. Furthermore, the patient’s medical records did not show the administration of antibiotics, and the procedure itself did not appear on their medical records until January 27, 2017.

    Ure did, however, prescribe the patient “medications without sufficient examination or adequate record-keeping,” according to the board.

    While Ure appeared to admit to wrongdoing before the board, he seemed more defensive of his actions when recently contacted by the Associated Press for comment. “This toe amputation ... everything was absolutely perfectly sterile, out in the bright sunshine and fresh air," he said, also asserting the recent decision was “a travesty of justice.”

    He went on to claim to the AP that the patient he treated was a friend who refused to go to a hospital, but needed the amputation due to the infection endangering his life.

    In addition to his actions related to the May 2016 amputation, the filing noted that there were at least two patients who were improperly prescribed controlled substances by Ure between 2015 and 2016.

    The drug prescribed to one patient was Pheneragan with codeine, a Schedule II drug used to treat symptoms of the common cold, despite the patient not having any documented claim of a cough or lung examination on their record.

    Records detail that Ure failed to carry out proper procedures after the patient tested positive for illicit drugs, as well as when the patient informed him that his medicines were allegedly stolen. Instead, the doctor continued to regularly prescribe controlled substances to the individual, the board said.

    It’s unclear what “excessive controlled substances” were prescribed to the other patient, who was treated by Ure for their chronic pain.

    The board concluded that Ure was “repeatedly negligent, grossly negligent and incompetent when treating all three patients.”

    Despite the revocation of his license, the terms of the order state the 72-year-old may apply for reinstatement after a two-year period.

    Related:

    US ‘Heath Abuse’ System Profits off Sickness at Expense of Patients, Staff - Doctor
    Probe Launched Into Possible Racial Profiling of Black US Doctor in Front of His Own Home
    Top US Doctor Fauci Says Meeting Tinder Matches OK ‘If You’re Willing to Take a Risk’
    ‘Think About Entire Community’: Doctor Urges Mask-Wearing as COVID-19 Cases Surge in US
    Top COVID-19 Doctor Says US States With Surging Cases Should Consider 'Shutting Down'
    Tags:
    prescription medication, Prescription Drugs, prescriptions, amputation, Surgery, license, Doctor
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse