Register
19:08 GMT20 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cellphone recording captures moment in which an all-out brawl broke out on American Airlines flight 1665 after a passenger refused to wear a face mask, in line with the airline's policies.

    Video: Violent Brawl Erupts on US Plane Before Takeoff After Passenger Refuses to Wear Mask

    Screenshot/Caryn Ross
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/14/1080230027_0:64:1921:1144_1200x675_80_0_0_f4b6dfb7bbf7cec2ec7540efa44a98c7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008201080230323-video-violent-brawl-erupts-on-us-plane-before-takeoff-after-passenger-refuses-to-wear-mask/

    Newly surfaced cellphone footage captured the moment in which three individuals aboard an American Airlines flight engaged in an all-out brawl before takeoff after a dispute arose regarding a face-covering policy.

    The incident unfolded on Monday between three unidentified passengers aboard American Airlines flight 1665, which was scheduled to transport travelers from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Charlotte, North Carolina.

    However, as the video shows, the trip did not exactly get off to the smoothest of starts, considering the brawl broke out in an aisle and eventually saw two of the three combatants exchange multiple blows and hair grabs before toppling over onto a nearby row of seats.

    The video itself was recorded by passenger Jack Ross and later shared on social media by his wife, KWTV news personality Caryn Ross, who remarked in her Twitter post, “So much for social distancing.”

    According to Jack Ross, the brawl initially appeared to have ignited over a seat assignment; however, it later turned out to have been prompted by one passenger’s disregard for the mandatory face mask order aboard the American Airlines flight.

    In a statement cited by the Charlotte Observer, American Airlines spokesperson Crystal Byrd clarified that the tense confrontation began when one of the customers was asked to deplane after failing to comply with the mask policy upon boarding the aircraft. 

    “[The passenger] became disruptive, resulting in an altercation with other passengers,” Byrd noted.

    The outlet indicated that officials with the Las Vegas Police Department were involved and assisted in the removal of the passenger who failed to comply with the airline’s mask policy. The individual is seen wearing the pink shirt in the recording. 

    Although it’s unclear if any charges or citations were issued against the individual as a result of the scuffle, the Charlotte Observer did state that the deplaned passenger was placed on an “internal refuse list” pending an investigation.

    It’s worth noting that American Airlines has required all passengers to wear face coverings while aboard its aircraft since early May, a policy that has been implemented by various airlines in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

    Related:

    American Airlines Extends Cancellation of Boeing's 737 Max Flights Until August 17
    American Airlines Suspends Flights To Milan Until April 24 Over COVID-19 Spread in Italy
    American Airlines Mechanic Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Sabotaging Aircraft
    American Airlines to Slash 30 Percent of Staff as Carriers Expect Years of Profit Loss Amid COVID-19
    Trump Rally Attendee Removed From American Airlines Flight for Refusal to Wear Face Mask
    Tags:
    mask, fight, brawl, American Airlines, US, Las Vegas, Nevada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse