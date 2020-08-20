Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to deliver a campaign speech at Mankato Regional Airport in Mankato, Minnesota, U.S., August 17, 2020.

    Stir as Trump Has His Say on Conspiracy Group Fighting 'Satanic Paedophiles'

    US
    Dwelling on QAnon, the group made up of conspiracy theorists targeting the “deep state” of world elites and designated by the authorites as a potential terrorist threat, Donald Trump said he would view their anti-paedophilia focus as a protest against rising crime levels in a number of Dem-governed cities.

    Donald Trump has flippantly okayed - or rather hasn't condemned - the so-called QAnon, a right-wing conspiracy group that believes the Republican president is fighting a Satanic plot of world elites supposedly involved in human trafficking, paedophilia, and the alleged extraction of life-prolonging chemicals from the blood of abused children.

    U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 19, 2020
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 19, 2020

    Asked about the group targeting the "deep state" at Wednesday's White House press briefing, Trump acknowledged he "doesn’t know much about the movement other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate", POTUS pointed out. However, the words have instantly been perceived by netizens as an endorsement.

    "I have heard that it is gaining in popularity", Trump said. He went on to depict the group - which he stressed he knows little of - as patriots, who "love our country" and apparently don't like seeing crime rates rise in Democratic-led cities "like Portland and places like Chicago and New York and other cities and states".

    A reporter followed up, as was recounted in Vox journalist Aaron Rupar's tweet, saying that QAnon supporters believe Trump is "secretly saving the world from this Satanic cult of paedophiles and cannibals".

    "I haven't heard that but is that supposed to be a good thing or a bad thing?", the president dropped in response, before going on to portray at length his own line of action against "the radical left philosophy".

    "If I can help save the world from problems, I'm willing to do it, I'm willing to put myself out there and we are, actually. We're saving the world from a radical left philosophy that will destroy this country and, when this country is gone, the rest of the world will follow", Trump said.

    The words have been taken as a tacit endorsement by many, with one pointing to QAnon cultists having become involved in crimes, and many more followed suit:

    'On 1 [sic] hand, I’m surprised that the Narcissistic King of Conspiracies seems to have no knowledge of the 1 where he is the supposed folk superhero of, but on the other, QAnon has been named a National Security risk and they hide that stuff from him in his security briefings", another stated while a different user believed it was "legit scary to watch" the excerpt:

    "He just told millions of cult members that he's doing exactly what they believe he's doing when he clearly is not", he posted.

    Another, speaking about Trump's purported endorsement, said he personally doesn't care, as long as "he’s sending men out to catch child killers".

    Another, meanwhile, remarked that it's all about the "world" he is saving:

    "WHY EVEN DIGNIFY QANON BY ASKING THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES ABOUT IT?!", a different user queried emotionally, tweeting in caps.

