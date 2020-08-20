Apocalyptic View: Raging Wildfires Rip Through California - Videos

A fire named the LNU Lightning Complex is comprised of two separate blazes under a single incident management team. The LNU Lightning Complex has burned 124,100 acres (50,221 ha) in Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo, and Solano counties, forcing some residents to evacuate, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) website.
The second blaze, named the Jones Fire burned 102,000 acres (41,277 ha) in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties and has caused several evacuations and school closures.
Numerous photos and videos have been published on social media platforms.
The wildfires that were caused by extended, above-normal temperatures across the state are expected to continue through the middle of this week with overnight temperatures also higher than usual, reports say.
