Oops, Awkward...Trump's Limo Equipped With Goodyear Tires He Has Recently Called to Boycott

It turns out that Donald Trump's limousine dubbed the "Beast", is equipped with Goodyear Kevlar-reinforced run-flat tires capable of running the armoured car during an emergency.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has refused to comment on whether they are planning to change the tires.
"I’m not going to comment on security matters", she said.
The US president recently slammed the company after leaks appeared on Twitter suggesting that within its "Zero Tolerance" policy, the company has banned its employees from wearing "MAGA" hats.
Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!).— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020
The leaked photo was reportedly part of the company's "diversity" training and came from Goodyear’s corporate headquarters.
Goodyear employee says new zero-tolerance policy, barring items like Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, MAGA Attire, is discriminatory. https://t.co/9UYeW8BqoL pic.twitter.com/TUITFBGvk6— NBC15 News (@nbc15_madison) August 18, 2020
Goodyear, however, issued a statement, saying that the leaked visual wasn't created or distributed by the company. According to the statement, the company asks its employees to refrain from any sort of political campaigning in the workplace.
Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. pic.twitter.com/oO6jUg2rTR— Goodyear (@goodyear) August 19, 2020
Nevertheless, the president's call has received a positive response from some people on Twitter.
@goodyear getting new tires this weekend. And not YOURS https://t.co/DSUkdOa5xM— Big Sky Born, Big City Bred (@TriBeCaDad) August 20, 2020
Spineless corporations can bow down to the radical mob and silence our voices, but standing with @realDonaldTrump and law enforcement won’t tire us out.— Barry Holzbach (@TheImageMakers) August 20, 2020
Goodbye Goodyear 👋🏻
@goodyear discriminates against all people except BLM. A straight white man trying to protect an LGTBQ Person is brutally beaten by BLM/ANTIFA members and Goodyear supports BLM. Before you purchase tires research other companies.— Just an old grandma with something to say. (@sebring1006) August 20, 2020
Hey, @goodyear needed new F1’s for my GT 500. Gotta find other tires now......— CPT John Tuttle (@AVandaly) August 20, 2020
