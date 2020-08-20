Hillary Clinton Limits Replies to Own Tweet About Bill's Birthday, But Fails to Escape Epstein Jabs

Restricting comments to "from subscribers only" was taken as a gross inconsistency with the content of the former secretary of state's post, in which she explicitly welcomed fans to join her in celebrating her ex-president husband's 74th birthday. Yet, Hillary's supposed goal (if any) was not fully reached.

Right before attending this year's Democratic National Convention, where she took the floor along with husband Bill, Hillary Clinton invited her Twitter subscribers to "join" her in wishing him a happy birthday.

Users, however, instantly woke up to the fact that the ex-first lady exploited a new Twitter feature allowing her to restrict replies to the original post.

"Join me in wishing this young man a happy birthday", Clinton tweeted with a throwback photograph of the couple from decades ago and a link to the Clinton Foundation allowing people to "sign" a digital birthday card.

Yet, what quickly ensued in the Twitter thread was fits of laughter instead of warm wishes for Mr Clinton, who turned 74 on 19 August.

"What makes me laugh is that Clinton thinks she is f***ing clever when this was clearly an epically stupid move. She's a f***ing moron. - Hillary Clinton Tweets 'Join Me' in Wishing Bill 'Happy Birthday', but Limits Replies for Some Reason", one noted, with another similarly having a decent laugh:

Hillary Clinton tweeted "help me wish my man a happy birthday" and turned the comments off 😭😭😭😭 — Mikey Fwesh 👑 (@MikeCognata) August 20, 2020

"Thought this was a glitch at first. Hillary actually limited replies on a birthday post to her husband lmao", a different user posted.

"I would love to Hillary but you turned off replies. Happy Birthday to rapist Bill Clinton. What did he think of that massage from the [Jeffrey] Epstein accuser?”, he said, unable resist the temptation to let the now circulated picture with the late paedophile's accuser sink in.

"You can't say 'join me' and block everyone from joining you", writer Kate Hyde said, while The Nation reporter Ken Klippenstein wrote mockingly:

"How much you wanna bet the follower replies only feature was made specifically at the request of an Epstein frequent flier", Klippenstein quipped regarding Clinton's move to restrict replies to only those she herself follows or mentions in the tweet.

Many comments contain not wishes for Bill but rather references to the newly unveiled batch of Epstein court documents that revealed one of Epstein's accusers alleged seeing Clinton at the predator's private island in the company of two young girls.

Clinton denied the claims, just like the previous ones alleging he flew on Epstein's private jet dubbed "The Lolita Express".

Happy birthday to the most perverted President in U.S history, Bill Clinton!



Too bad Epstein island shut down, Hillary will have to do. — Tyler Webster (@tylerrwebster) August 19, 2020

This is why she posted this in Coward Mode https://t.co/xINe3wbUKT pic.twitter.com/bLSjpMfWjh — The Guillotine Shouter (@guillotineshout) August 19, 2020

The surfaced picture of a neck massage was likewise eagerly brought up, with some again questioning the cause of the paedophile's death in a NY prison cell in 2019, ruled to be suicide.