Register
18:36 GMT19 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    NBA basketball player LeBron James, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, accepts the award for best male athlete at the ESPY Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Los Angeles.

    LeBron James Wears Altered MAGA Cap Calling For Justice For Breonna Taylor

    © AP Photo / Chris Pizzello/Invision
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105564/16/1055641620_0:127:3009:1820_1200x675_80_0_0_c90f3422ec25c88821336dd7ea23370e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008191080220301-lebron-james-wears-altered-maga-cap-calling-for-justice-for-breonna-taylor/

    The 26-year-old African-American woman, who worked as an emergency medical technician, was shot eight times when officers entered her home during a narcotics investigation. Her death became a rallying cry at protests against racial discrimination and police brutality, which have swept the United States and other countries.

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was spotted wearing a modified MAGA cap calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. The red hat is associated with the political slogan Make America Great Again that has been used by Donald Trump since the 2016 presidential election. James’ cap read: "Make America Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor". The Los Angeles Lakers posted a photo of James and other players wearing the same cap as they left the hotel they were staying in.

    ​The athlete also wore the cap during a press conference after the Lakers lost the first game in the playoff against the Portland Trail Blazers. James, who is a harsh critic of Donald Trump – whom he once called a "bum" – and has recently been outspoken about racial discrimination and police brutality in the United States, called Breonna Taylor’s case unjust.

    "[She] had a bright future and her life was taken away from her and there've been no arrests and no justice, not only for her but for her family. And we want to continue to shed light on that situation, which was unjust. That's what it's about”, the athlete said.

    Breonna Taylor was killed in Louisville on 13 March during a no-knock search warrant – a court order authorising police officers to enter an individual’s home without permission. The warrant was part of a drug investigation. Breonna’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, who thought that intruders were breaking in, took his licensed gun and fired a shot, injuring one officer. The police returned fire with 20 shots, eight of them hit Breonna. No drugs were found in her home.

    Following the tragedy, police arrested Kenneth Walker on charges of attempted murder of a police officer. The charges were later dropped. For three months, the Louisville Metro Police Department did not react to the incident. After massive protests against police brutality and racism in the United States at the end of June, the police department fired one of the officers involved in the raid and placed two others on administrative leave.

    Breonna’s family filed a lawsuit accusing the officers of battery, wrongful death, as well as excessive use of force and gross negligence. Experts say it is unlikely that they will be punished.

    Tags:
    police brutality, racial discrimination, Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse