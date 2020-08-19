Photos of Bill Clinton Getting Neck Massage From Alleged Epstein Victim Emerge in UK Tabloid

According to the report, Epstein and Maxwell, as well as Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, accompanied the former president on the trip to Africa, which was a part of a Clinton Foundation project to fight AIDS and poverty.

New footage, published by the Daily Mail shows former President Bill Clinton getting neck rubs from alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim Chauntae Davies. The photos, believed to be taken in 2002, during Clinton's humanitarian trip to Africa, show Davies, then a 22-year-old massage therapist, rubbing down his neck.

"Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him", Davies explained.

Bill Clinton receives neck massage from Jeffrey Epstein victim https://t.co/AOxtAAZBiX — Johnson Saltimbocca (@RodSaltimbocca) August 19, 2020

​According to her, at a stopover the ex-president was "complaining of stiffness from falling asleep in his chair" during the "Lolita Express" flight, so Epstein's companion and alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell insisted Davies give him a massage. "The president then asked me 'would you mind giving it a crack'", she noted, adding that Clinton was "charming and sweet" and a "complete gentleman" on the trip.

Davies, like many other women working for the late billionaire, claimed she was raped by Epstein after being recruited by Maxwell. Clinton, who travelled on Epstein's private planes multiple times, has denied knowing anything about the financier's purported crimes.

Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell on 10 August 2019, despite being previously placed on suicide watch, which led to numerous speculations about his possible murder. He was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking.

Maxwell was arrested earlier this summer and is now awaiting trial. She was busted in the town of Bradford, New Hampshire, where it's claimed she's been living on a 156-acre property that she paid for in cash last December, using a limited liability company to conceal her identity. Since Epstein's arrest in July 2019 and his subsequent death, Maxwell is said to have been shunning the limelight and the watchful eyes of US prosecutors. Maxwell has rejected the claims of her involvement in Epstein's abuse.