California Governor Declares State of Emergency After Wildfires Break Out

“We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions. California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions," Newsom said in the statement.
Newsom earlier this week obtained Fire Management Assistance Grants (FMAGs) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to enhance the state's response to the fires in Napa, Nevada and Monterey counties. He also signed an emergency proclamation and executive order to address effects from a heat wave plaguing the state.
Firefighters are battling dozens of wildfires across the state as the country faces record-breaking temperatures.
More details to follow.
