US House to Proceed With Saturday Vote on Postal Service Bill, Pelosi Says

“The House will be moving ahead with our vote this Saturday on Chairwoman Maloney’s ‘Delivering for America Act’, which prohibits the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on 1 January 2020 and provides $25 billion in critical funding to support the Postal Service”, Pelosi said on Tuesday evening.
The Trump administration and congressional Democrats have locked horns over the issue of mail-in ballots in the upcoming presidential election.
President Donald Trump has claimed that mail-in ballots pose a risk of widespread fraud in the upcoming election, citing the botched New York congressional primary race as an example. The president has also said that the US Postal Service has been failing for decades. He added that planned reform was to boost the efficiency of the Postal Service and save billions of dollars.
Trump’s opponents say they believe the changes are delaying the mail and threatening to disenfranchise voters, with Pelosi calling for the ending of what she called the US president’s election sabotage campaign.
Amid the Democrats outcry, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced a temporary pause in operational changes.
