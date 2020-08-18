No Evidence Trump or Campaign Ever Colluded With Russia in 2016, Senate Intel Chair Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A major congressional investigation found no evidence whatsoever that President Donald Trump or his successful 2016 election campaign ever colluded with Russia, acting Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Senator Marco Rubio said in a press release on Tuesday.

"We can say, without any hesitation, that the Committee found absolutely no evidence that then-candidate Donald Trump or his campaign colluded with the Russian government to meddle in the 2016 election," Rubio said.

However, the committee did find that Russia interfered in the 2016 election process and also that the FBI uncritically accepted unverified allegations against Trump personally, Rubio added.

"What the Committee did find however is very troubling. We found irrefutable evidence of Russian meddling. And we discovered deeply troubling actions taken by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, particularly their acceptance and willingness to rely on the ‘Steele Dossier’ without verifying its methodology or sourcing," Rubio said.

Rubio was speaking after the release of the fifth volume of a major committee report on investigating allegations that Russia had intervened in the 2016 US presidential race.

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of interference in the US political system, saying such practice is contrary to the country’s foreign policy. US President Donald Trump has similarly denied collusion with Russia in the 2016 election.