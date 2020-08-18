Register
08:53 GMT18 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to Minnesota and Wisconsin from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 17, 2020.

    Epstein Showed Off a Teenage Girl to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Lawsuit Claims

    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/12/1080202950_0:0:3132:1762_1200x675_80_0_0_a0a0a56650917f0925f1ab73ffb85a32.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008181080202833-epstein-showed-off-a-teenage-girl-to-trump-at-mar-a-lago-lawsuit-claims/

    Donald Trump has praised the late sex predator in the past and the two were seen together more than once, though they apparently had a falling out more than a decade ago.

    Jeffrey Epstein brought one of his "sex slaves" to the Mar-a-Lago resort to show her off to Donald Trump, a woman claims in a lawsuit filed against Epstein's estate and Ghislaine Maxwell.

    As first reported by The Daily Beast, the woman – identified only as Jane Doe – filed the lawsuit in January 2019, accusing Epstein and Maxwell of sex abuse and trafficking. She claimed Epstein introduced her to Trump in 1995, when she was 14 years old.

    "'This is a good one, right?'", Epstein is said to have asked the future president, who "allegedly smiled and nodded before sharing a chuckle with the depraved hedge funder".

    The lawsuit does not implicate Trump in any sexual misconduct, though it does raise questions about the extent of the president's relationship with the late sex offender.

    Donald Trump, who was photographed with Epstein and Maxwell in the past, publicly disavowed the New York financier a day after his arrest on 11 July 2019. Epstein was found dead in his prison cell a month later.

    His long-time confidant and alleged "madam", Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested last month on charges of sex trafficking and perjury. She pleaded not guilty and is being held in a Brooklyn jail. The trial is scheduled for July 2021.

    "I just wish her well, frankly. I've met her numerous times over the years...I just wish her well, whatever it is", the president said at a press conference on 21 July.

    Trump praised Epstein in a 2002 interview with New York Magazine, calling him a "terrific guy".

    "I've known Jeff for 15 years", he said at the time. "He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side".

    However, according to a new book titled The Grifter's Club, Trump kicked Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club in 2007 for hitting on a member's teenage daughter.

    The book claims that Epstein had been a dues-paying member of the lush Florida resort before his banishment. The Trump Organisation admitted that the financier had spent time at the club but denied that he ever had a membership.

    Trump isn't the only US president with ties to Epstein. One of his alleged sex slaves, Virginia Giuffre, has claimed to have seen Bill Clinton on Epstein's private island in the Carribbean where orgies involving teenage girls took place, according to multiple accounts.

    Clinton has acknowledged travelling on Epstein's private jet, dubbed "The Lolita Express", but denied ever setting foot on the island.

    Tags:
    lawsuit, sexual abuse, Donald Trump, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse