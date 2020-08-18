Day One of US Democratic Party Virtual Convention - Video

Watch a live broadcast of the first day of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which will continue from 17 to 20 August to let delegates choose their party's nominees for president and vice president of the United States.
This year, the convention will be held in the form of online meetings, speeches and events due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez will be working from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the convention was originally scheduled to take place in mid-July.
Speakers during the convention include Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senator Bernie Sanders, Former First Lady Michelle Obama and others.
Former US Vice President Joe Biden is the presumptive presidential nominee for the convention. Earlier this week, Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate. Joe Biden is expected to accept the party‘s presidential nomination during an address from Delaware on 20 August.
The 2020 United States presidential election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
