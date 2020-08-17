‘You Non-Mask Wearers Did This’: US Actress Sharon Stone Assigns Blame for Sister Getting COVID-19

US actress Sharon Stone is blaming "non-mask wearers" for her sister and brother-in-law contracting COVID-19 and urging people to wear masks to protect both themselves and others.

Stone revealed over the weekend that her sister has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is “fighting for her life” and urged people to wear masks to prevent the spread of the respiratory disease.

On Sunday, Stone took to Instagram to share her story and express her frustration, posting a photo of her sister’s hospital room in Montana.

“My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this,” Stone wrote in a message to her more than 2.2 million Instagram followers.

“She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE?”

Stone also posted an emotional video of herself on Instagram, captioned with “VOTE TO LIVE,” in which she starts by bringing up political corruption as it relates to the mishandling of COVID-19 in the US, saying that there aren’t enough tests for those who need them in Montana.

In the video, she stated that her sister's husband is also in the hospital "fighting for his life" after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Stone added that her sister and brother-in-law stayed home "as long as they could."

Stone said that the pair, who drove to Montana on March 13, stayed almost entirely isolated, with her sister only taking a trip to the pharmacy, but they are now both hospitalized.