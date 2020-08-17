US Cops Investigate Discovery of Skeletal Remains Inside Winter Coat in Vacant Home

The Baltimore Sun’s Maggie Ybarra reported in a Twitter thread on Sunday that a prospective homebuyer who went to a house in the 1400 block of Baltimore’s Argyle Avenue found a dead body inside.
According to Ybarra, the police learned of the discovery around 7:00 p.m. local time on Sunday evening. The remains, which were badly decayed, were examined by homicide detectives, crime lab technicians and someone from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office before being removed.
“The deceased was wearing winter clothes and may have been there for quite some time,” said Justin Fenton, a Baltimore crime reporter.
Homicide Detective Gary Neidermeir leads an employee of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner toward a skeleton that someone discovered when they took a tour of a house in the 1100 block of Argyle Avenue on Sunday evening. pic.twitter.com/QmLcGoVqYx— MolotovFlicker Ignoring Your Questions Since 1902® (@MolotovFlicker) August 17, 2020
WJZ 13, the local CBS station, reported that police said there were no signs of foul play, but they were still investigating the “suspicious death.”
Located in West Baltimore's Upton neighborhood, the house’s estimated value is $99,800, according to Realtor.com, even though the structure is dilapidated and surrounded by vacant homes.
According to statistics from the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services, Baltimore has roughly 2,500 homeless persons, although aid groups have noted that accurately counting the city’s homeless population is next to impossible.
