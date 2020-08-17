Register
23:41 GMT17 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Morgue

    US Cops Investigate Discovery of Skeletal Remains Inside Winter Coat in Vacant Home

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / P.J.L Laurens / Morgue
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104809/48/1048094831_0:154:3008:1846_1200x675_80_0_0_21c079784a50b3fecba36c5a27d5fffa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008171080200173-us-cops-investigate-discovery-of-skeletal-remains-inside-winter-coat-in-vacant-home/

    A potential homebuyer in Baltimore, Maryland, made a grisly discovery on Sunday when they arrived to tour a house and found a dead body inside wearing cold weather gear.

    The Baltimore Sun’s Maggie Ybarra reported in a Twitter thread on Sunday that a prospective homebuyer who went to a house in the 1400 block of Baltimore’s Argyle Avenue found a dead body inside.

    According to Ybarra, the police learned of the discovery around 7:00 p.m. local time on Sunday evening. The remains, which were badly decayed, were examined by homicide detectives, crime lab technicians and someone from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office before being removed.

    “The deceased was wearing winter clothes and may have been there for quite some time,” said Justin Fenton, a Baltimore crime reporter.

    WJZ 13, the local CBS station, reported that police said there were no signs of foul play, but they were still investigating the “suspicious death.”

    Located in West Baltimore's Upton neighborhood, the house’s estimated value is $99,800, according to Realtor.com, even though the structure is dilapidated and surrounded by vacant homes.

    According to statistics from the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services, Baltimore has roughly 2,500 homeless persons, although aid groups have noted that accurately counting the city’s homeless population is next to impossible.

    Related:

    US Reportedly Found 300 Dead Bodies of Immigrants Along US-Mexico Border in 2019
    Horror in Syria as Group Discovers Gorge Used by Daesh to Dump Dead Bodies – Graphic Video
    We Smell a Dead Body: Residents of a Queensland Suburb Terrorised by Gut-Wrenching Odour
    Tags:
    police investigation, dead body, Baltimore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse