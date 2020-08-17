US COVID-19 Deaths Top 170,000 as CDC Predicts Over 200,000 Fatalities by September

The latest data by Johns Hopkins University shows that more than 170,000 people in the US have died of COVID-19. The total number of deaths in the US could reach as high as 200,000 during the week ending September 5, according to the latest predictions by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Johns Hopkins data shows that there were slightly more than 42,000 new US cases recorded on Sunday, which marked a drop from Friday’s count of around 64,000.

The latest figures show that the total number of cases confirmed in the US has surpassed 5.4 million.

A Wall Street Journal analysis of the Johns Hopkins data shows that 20 US states reported seven-day averages of new cases higher than their 14-day case averages, which suggests that case numbers in many US states are still increasing. California, Texas, Georgia and Florida remain hot spots, according to the CDC. Other states with increasing numbers of cases include Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama and Tennessee, a daily analysis by NPR finds.

California has also become the first state to surpass 600,000 cases, and as of Sunday, there had been an 11.8% jump in positive cases from seven days prior, according to the latest data from the California Department of Public Health.

The latest CDC predictions forecast that the US COVID-19 death toll could reach 200,000 by September 5.

According to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), the US should also expect to see a “substantial increase in transmission” during the winter months.

“The large number of forecasted deaths that we estimate in the month of November in the reference scenario, nearly 45,000 deaths in one month, is driven substantially by this seasonal increase in transmission potential along with an assumption of further relaxation of mandates,” the IHME warns.

The IHME model predicts the US will reach 295,011 COVID-19-related deaths by December 1.