Election Anticipation: Cardi B Wants Trump 'Out', Free Colleges & Healthcare From His Successor

Popular American rapper Cardi B, who previously displayed somewhat of a penchant for political commentary, has revealed what she's looking for in the upcoming presidential election in the United States.

Sharing her thoughts during a video interview with Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden for Elle magazine, Cardi confessed that while she does have a "whole list of things" she wants the next US head of state to do, first of all, she wants to see the current POTUS, Donald Trump, "out".

"His mouth gets us in trouble so much. I don’t want to be lied to—we’re dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers. I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job", she explained. "But I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s okay not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay. I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, 'This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours'. Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth".

Cardi also voiced her desire for "free colleges" and "free Medicare", arguing that having free healthcare is important "because look what is happening right now", apparently referring to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"And I want Black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I’m tired of it. I’m sick of it. I just want laws that are fair to Black citizens and that are fair for cops, too", she added. "If you kill somebody who doesn’t have a weapon on them, you go to jail. You know what? If I kill somebody, I’ve got to go to jail. You gotta go to jail, too. That’s what I want".

In response, Biden told her that "there’s no reason why we can’t have all of that”, stating that “presidents have to take responsibility".

"Sometimes the truth is hard. But right now, we’re in a position where we have an opportunity to make so much progress", he remarked. "The American public has had the blinders taken off".

In 2019, Cardi declared her support for Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, who failed to secure his party's nomination for the 2016 presidential election and who suffered a similar setback during this election cycle as well.

And earlier this month, the rapper also complimented Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, tweeting that the latter "better run for president when she turns 35".