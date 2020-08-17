Register
10:48 GMT17 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., speaks as a surrogate of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., during a campaign event, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Ames, Iowa.

    'Unhinged': Dem 'Squad' Member Ignites Anger by Urging 'Unrest' Over US Postal System Concerns

    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107904/94/1079049447_0:38:3072:1766_1200x675_80_0_0_aba62cc704a9e919919e8b3db15e9097.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008171080194345-unhinged-dem-squad-member-ignites-anger-by-urging-unrest-over-us-postal-system-concerns/

    The issue of the US Postal Service (USPS) has been kicked around by both Democrats and Republicans of late, with the former blaming Donald Trump of intentionally hampering the post service ahead of the November elections, and Republicans backing the president’s warnings that mail-in voting could result in massive electoral rigging.

    A high-profile member of the "squad" of progressive new Democratic congresswomen that includes New York's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Michigan congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has ignited ire with her incendiary statements calling for "unrest in the streets".

    Ayanna Pressley, representative for Massachusetts, was featured on Saturday's edition of AM Joy on MSNBC, where she addressed her concerns over changes to the US Postal Service (USPS).

    "This is as much about public outcry and organising and mobilising and applying pressure so that this GOP-led Senate and these governors that continue to carry water for this administration, putting the American people in harm's way, turning a deaf ear to the needs of our families and our communities — hold them accountable", said the congresswoman.

    The congresswoman urged immediate action on the part of the public in response to perceived threats to the postal system ahead of the November presidential poll in the US and the mail-in vote called upon to alleviate the risks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) post office is pictured in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 14, 2020.
    © REUTERS / RACHEL WISNIEWSKI
    A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) post office is pictured in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 14, 2020.
    "Make the phone calls, send the emails, show up. You know, there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there's unrest in our lives", said Pressley.

    Pressley's outburst triggered condemnation on the internet, as conservatives tweeted their "disgust" over the "unhinged" and "horrible" remarks.

    A former adviser to Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka tweeted a call to never "give in to the Mob".

    ​Commentator Drew Berquist said that Pressley was encouraging "violence".

    ​Blogger Matt Walsh similarly did not condone the "pure evil" remarks.

    ​Ayanna Pressley lambasted the US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who she said should resign for "corruption", after the USPS Inspector General reportedly initiated an investigation of DeJoy last week.

    The move followed demands by a group of eight Senate Democrats, led by Elizabeth Warren, to probe the changes spearheaded by him that were claimed to have slowed mail delivery.

    Postal Service 'Bone of Contention'

    Democrats are accusing President Donald Trump of deliberately "kneecapping" the post service by refusing to sign off on $25 billion in emergency funds for it amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    As they blast Trump for attempting to "disenfranchise voters" in November, citing warnings from the US Postal Service issued to 46 US states and Washington DC that ballots might not be delivered on time for the poll, Republicans are backing the current occupant of the White House's claim that mail-in voting could lead to massive electoral fraud.

    Earlier, on 7 August, US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced organisational changes at the USPS, touted as driven by cost-slashing concerns, but slammed by critics as set to jeopardise states' plans to increase the use of mail-in ballots amid the pandemic.

    Related:

    'Is This a Joke?' North Carolinians Allegedly Receive Absentee Ballot Forms With Trump's Face
    Mail-in Voting Leaves Window for 'Significant Fraud' & 'Logistical Challenges', Observers Say
    Mail-in Voting: Bernie Sanders Accuses Trump of Trying to 'Defund & Destroy US Postal Service'
    Pelosi Summons US House From Recess to Confront Trump With Postal Service Sabotage Allegations
    Tags:
    Ayanna Pressley, Democrat, US Postal Service (USPS), US postal service, postal service, Postal Service
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse