'Multiple' Texas Police Officers Shot in Cedar Park

Police said that law enforcement agents are currently at the scene, and the suspect is barricaded inside the home.
"We are on scene of a shooting where multiple Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove," the police department tweeted. "Subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene".
The edar Park Police described the scene as being "a very active", calling on residents to at the area to "stay inside your home".
