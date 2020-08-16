Kanye West Congratulates Kamala Harris on Being Biden's VP Pick in Challenging Manner

Kanye West, a bizarre presidential hopeful, congratulated Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris for being the Democratic VP pick in his Twitter, but in a rather defiant way. He called himself "the future president", asserting that Harris would have been friends with his mother.
West's presidential bid, despite his confidence, remains questionable and rather odd, since by now he only made it onto the state ballots of Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma and Vermont.
His campaign event, while lacking details on his political campaign, has prompted speculations over his mental health, particularly because of his emotional episode when he broke down in tears when revealing he "almost killed" his daughter North.
"I know my mom and Kamala Harris would have been friends ... congratulations on being the democratic Vice President nominee... all love and respect from the future president. It’s an honour to run against you", West tweeted on Saturday.
I know my mom and Kamala Harris would have been friends ... congratulations on being the democratic Vice President nominee 🙏🏾 ... all love and respect from the future president 🕊 It’s an honor to run against you pic.twitter.com/5NYcyq9Gob— ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020
Kamala Harris received congratulations from Ye over Joe Biden picking her as his running mate earlier on Tuesday. Their ticket is yet to be officially announced at the Democratic National Convention, scheduled for 17-20 August.
