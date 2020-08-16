California PG&E Initiates Rotating Outages Set to Impact Over 200,000 Customers Amid Heat Wave

The Pacific Gas and Electric company late Saturday announced that it had initiated rotating outages impacting an estimated 250,000 customers following an order from California's grid operator.
The move comes amid a massive heatwave that has stricken California and caused outages in multiple counties.
The company urged the customers to "conserve energy", echoing their earlier heatwave guidelines that also include recommendation to keep windows covered and refrain from using electrical appliances.
At direction of California’s Grid Operator- PG&E has initiated a rotating outage impacting approximately 200K - 250k customers. More information to come. Please conserve energy. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/O213eqyJpF— PG&E (@PGE4Me) August 16, 2020
A Stage 2 emergency has been declared by California's grid operator amid a heatwave in both Northern and Southern California.
