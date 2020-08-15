Rep. Swalwell Calls to Create Commission to Investigate POTUS 'When We Escape This Trump Hell'

Representative Eric Swalwell was one of the key figures behind the impeachment of US President Donald Trump, having penned an article pointing at Trump's alleged "quid pro quo" with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy.

Rep. Eric Swalwell has now suggested creating a commission on "presidential crimes" which would investigate US President Donald Trump when he leaves the Oval Office.

"I don’t say this lightly: when we escape this Trump hell, America needs a Presidential Crimes Commission. It should be made up of independent prosecutors who look at those who enabled a corrupt president. Example 1: Sabotaging the mail to win an election. #SaveThePostOffice," Swalwell tweeted.

​Swalwell's tweet came after the US Postal Service released a statement warning state election officials in some states that some mail-in ballots for the upcoming presidential election may not be delivered on time because of new delivery policies and financial troubles exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Postal Service is asking election officials and voters to realistically consider how the mail works,” Martha Johnson, a spokesperson for the USPS, said, urging domestic voters to mail their ballots at least a week before state deadlines.

During a Friday presser, Trump, after initially refusing to add funding to the USPS in the coronavirus relief deal, agreed to do so, but only if Democrats "give us what we want", without elaboration on those conditions.

Trump's reluctance to give additional funds to the USPS reportedly stems from concerns that it would streamline mail-in balloting - an idea he vehemently opposes, claiming that it will lead to election rigging.

Democrats, who have denounced Trump for his opposition to mail-in voting, have demanded an "audit of all operational changes" put in place by the Trump administration towards the Postal Service.

Swalwell's accusation of Trump "sabotaging the mail" is not his only one, as the Representative has long been a vocal critic of POTUS, and actively participated in the 2019 impeachment of the president.