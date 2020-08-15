Register
02:20 GMT15 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., looks up as she signs required documents for receiving the Democratic nomination for President and Vice President of the United States in Wilmington, Del., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

    Former Obama Speechwriter Jon Favreau Mocks Media For Calling Kamala Harris 'Moderate'

    © REUTERS / Carolyn Kaster
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    210
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0f/1080175448_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_97e1df0cca9e39be5ef6d04c1e8c23de.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008151080174427-former-obama-speechwriter-jon-favreau-mocks-media-for-calling-kamala-harris-moderate/

    Since announced as Joe Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris has been named by several media outlets, such as The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Economist, as either "moderate" or "centrist".

    Jon Favreau, a former speechwriter for Barack Obama, ridiculed media outlets for posing Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris as "moderate" in an episode of podcast "Pod Save America".

    "It was hilarious to me that she's being called, in all this coverage, a 'moderate,' like Joe Biden has found a fellow moderate or centrist. She supports something extremely close to 'Medicare for All,' which Bernie Sanders acknowledged in his statement supporting her. She's for the Green New Deal. She has one of the most liberal records in the US Senate," Favreau, one of the podcast hosts, said.

    He suggested that calling Harris "moderate" is akin to "moving [the] Overton window", sarcastically taunting that "supporting the Green New Deal and basically Medicare for All is now moderate and centrist", enthusiastically adding, "Fantastic, I'll take it".

    Both Medicare for All and the Green New Deal are considered to be, as some politicians would categorize it, "progressive", while others have slammed them as "extreme left" and "socialist". Most Democratic lawmakers support the environmental and healthcare movements, while Republicans oppose them.

    "The Democratic Party’s leftward shift since the 2016 presidential election is undeniable... [] Candidates are discussing Supreme Court expansion, reparations, single-payer health care, and free college — in addition to the Green New Deal. Even Biden’s seemingly moderate campaign is more liberal than any of his previous runs for office in his 50-year political career", said Astead W. Herndon, a NYT national political reporter, in elaborating on Democrats leaning to the left.

    Favreau's sarcasm was caused by several publications in US media, including The New York Times, The Washington Post and others. The NYT suggested that Harris is "a pragmatic moderate who spent most of her career as a prosecutor", with descriptions like "a natural centrist" from The Economist and "relatively centrist" from the Associated Press.

    Though admitting that Biden's VP pick is "not the most moderate" pick, The Washington Post claimed that Harris is "far less liberal than [Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth] Warren or [Vermont] Sen. Bernie Sanders", responding to US President Donald Trump calling her "just about the most liberal person in US Senate". 

    This remark by Trump was illustrated by GovTrack website data showing Harris, who has posed herself as a “progressive prosecutor" during the Biden-Harris campaign, the most liberal member of US Senate in 2019.

    The first black woman to become a California Senator and the state's Attorney General, Kamala Harris accepted Joe Biden's invitation to be his running mate on Tuesday, instantly receiving criticism and taunts from Trump.

    Related:

    As Kamala Harris Dropped Out of Presidential Race, Can Her Style Boost Joe Biden’s Chances to Win?
    Donald Trump Pushes New ‘Birther’ Theory About Kamala Harris Despite Widespread Scorn
    When Kamala Harris Tried Making Indian Delicacy Dosa: Old Video Sets Twitter Abuzz
    Where Does Kamala Harris Stand on Police, Prisons & Pentagon?
    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    This Week in Pictures: 8-14 August
    Going Postal
    Going Postal
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse