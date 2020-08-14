Pompeo Regrets UNSC Rejected 'Reasonable' Resolution on Extension of Iran Arms Embargo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United Nations Security Council has rejected the United States' resolution to extend the Iran arms embargo, noting that, despite the decision, the US will continue to do everything to ensure Iran is not able to buy and sell weapons.
Pompeo claimed that the UN "failed to uphold its fundamental mission set by rejecting what he called "reasonable" resolution to extend the embargo, adding that the decision was "inexcusable".
"It [UNSC] rejected a reasonable resolution to extend the 13-year old arms embargo on Iran and paved the way for the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell conventional weapons without specific UN restrictions in place for the first time in over a decade," Pompeo said on Friday.
State Secretary denounced the Security Council for "rejecting direct appeals from numerous countries in the Middle East to extend the embargo", particularly referring to "Arab nations and Israel" along with six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
