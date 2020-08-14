Marge Simpson Hits Back at Trump's Campaign Adviser Jenna Ellis - Yes, For Real

The response from the beloved fictional character came after Trump campaign staffer Jenna Ellis tweeted that Kamala Harris, who is the running mate of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, "sounds like Marge Simpson".

Marge Simpson from "The Simpsons", the iconic animated series, shot back at Jenna Ellis, a senior Trump campaign adviser, who compared her voice to that of Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic vice presidential candidate.

"I usually don't get into politics, but the president's senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me," Simpson says in a short video, standing on a curtained stage. "Lisa said she doesn't mean it as a compliment," she says, noted that she is "starting to feel a little disrespected" as an "ordinary housewife".

The famous cartoon character then points out that she "teaches her children not to name-call".

"I was gonna say I'm pissed off, but I'm afraid they'd bleep it", Simpson finalized.

Marge Simpson has something to say. pic.twitter.com/viux96bAPf — TheSimpsons (@TheSimpsons) August 14, 2020

​In her response, Marge Simpson is referring to a Trump remark in which he claimed that "the suburban housewife will be voting for me", justifying it by saying American housewives "want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood".

Ellis answered back, tweeting that "Marge Simpson is probably going to vote Democrat ... by mail" in a move apparently referencing mail-in balloting that has been promoted by Democrats as a safer way to vote amid the coronavirus pandemic - something that Trump vehemently opposes, claiming it will lead to "election fraud".

The squabble between Trump's campaign adviser and a cartoon character began with Ellis tweeting that Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's recently announced running mate, "sounds like Marge Simpson".

Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 12, 2020

​The Democratic presumptive presidential ticket of Biden and Harris was revealed earlier in the week, drawing criticism from Republicans, and Trump in particular, who called Harris "nasty" and claimed she was more offensive toward Biden than POTUS.

Responding to Trump's taunts, Biden observed that he would "stand up" for his running mate and asked, "Is anyone surprised Trump has a problem with a strong woman?"