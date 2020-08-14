Trump Appeals for Release of US Reporter Who Disappeared in Syria in 2012

"Earlier this year, I asked the government of Syria to work with us to find and return Austin. I am again calling on Syria to help us bring him home", Trump said.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo disclosed earlier in the day that Trump wrote to Assad in March to propose direct dialogue on the missing journalist.
Friday marked the eighth anniversary of the Tice’s 14 August 2012 disappearance in Syria.
Pompeo said Tice will soon spend his 3000th day in captivity and his release and return home are "long, long overdue."
The US government has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Tice’s release. Earlier this year, his mother, Debra Tice, said she had credible information that her son was still alive, according to media reports.
