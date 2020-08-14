Former FBI Lawyer to Reportedly Plead Guilty to Falsifying Docs for Russia Probe

Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith plans to plead guilty in an investigation into the possibly illegal origins of the Russia probe and the spying on Trump's campaign in 2016, The New York Times reported. Clinesmith is expected to admit that he falsified a document that contributed to the start of the investigation against Trump and his team.
The former lawyer will reportedly confess to altering a letter received from the CIA that allowed the FBI to renew a FISA surveillance order on Trump's campaign manager Carter Page in 2017. Such an order allows the communications of a person suspected of being a foreign agent to be wiretapped. Clinesmith's lawyers have previously claimed that their client altered the email in order to "clarify" facts in it for a colleague.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)