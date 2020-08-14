Emblematic 'Tribute in Light' Display in NYC Commemorating 9/11 Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Crisis

The "Tribute in Light" memorial display in New York City honouring the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attack will be cancelled this year due to coronavirus-related concerns, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in charge of organising the installation announced on Thursday on its website.
"This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light. We hope to resume this iconic tribute for the 20th anniversary", the statement read.
The memorial offered an alternative solution, stating that this year's commemoration will see iconic buildings in the city light their spires and facades in blue in a tribute the museum dubbed "Tribute in Lights".
The United States is experiencing the biggest coronavirus crisis in the world, reporting over 5 million cases of the infection and the highest number of deaths, more than 160,000.
In 2001, terrorists from al-Qaeda* (banned in Russia) seized four passenger planes, crashing two of them into the World Trade Centre in New York and another into the Pentagon. The fourth jet came down in a field in Pennsylvania after initially being directed toward Washington. Some 3,000 people from 90 countries lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.
*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia.
