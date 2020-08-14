Register
04:59 GMT14 August 2020
    Lara Trump speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Washington Township, Mich., Saturday, April 28, 2018.

    'Silenced Majority': Lara Trump Claims Polls Are 'Even More Inaccurate' Than in 2016

    © AP Photo / Paul Sancya
    US
    by
    In mid-July, as polls displayed US President Donald Trump trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, the Republican president and his supporters slammed the surveys as "fake", implying that it is too early to draw conclusions, as POTUS won the 2016 race despite polling showing him behind Hillary Clinton by a wide margin.

    US President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law and senior adviser to his re-election campaign, Lara Trump, during a Thursday interview on Fox News's "Bill Hemmer Reports" said that she does not believe in polls showing former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, leading her father-in-law.

    In response to a question on what the Trump campaign is doing to reverse the poll situation in the state of Pennsylvania, where Biden is leading by 6.4%, or whether they have "secret voters" there, Lara said, "It is not even called the silent majority anymore ... it's called the silenced majority".

    She slammed the surveys as "inaccurate", citing the situation during the 2016 presidential race, when Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton led Trump in Keystone State by 9.2%.

    "Look, I was just in Pennsylvania, I'll tell you what, the people there are terrified of a Joe Biden presidency", Lara claimed. "So I, of course, have never fully believed the polling. As you in remember 2016, the polls were very, very inaccurate when it came to President Trump. I think they're even more inaccurate now in 2020, and I think we're going to see that on Election Day".

    Trump and his re-election team have repeatedly suggested that polls are "fake", given that the president won the 2016 election despite trailing Clinton in surveys.

    In mid-July, Trump, while speaking with news anchor Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday, rejected the results of the networks polls showing Joe Biden in the lead, saying the polls are "even more fake" than they were in 2016.

    "First of all, I'm not losing, because those are fake polls", Trump said in a Fox News Sunday interview. "They were fake in 2016 and now they're even more fake. The polls were much worse in 2016".

    According to Fox News, Biden is leading Trump in polls nationally by an average of 7.5%.

