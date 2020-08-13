Register
22:01 GMT13 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A nurse prepares to administer a polymerise chain reaction (PCR) test to detect the presence of the COVID-19 antigen, at a testing site affiliated with the Methodist Health System, in Omaha, Neb., Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

    US COVID-19 Testing Drops as Hard-Hit States Experience Case Spikes

    Nati Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/06/1080079573_0:151:3073:1879_1200x675_80_0_0_adaade5cc3af7a420de81a1cc403577c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008131080159136-us-covid-19-testing-drops-as-hard-hit-states-experience-case-spikes/

    Testing for COVID-19 in the US has decreased in recent weeks, according to statistics compiled by the COVID Tracking Project, a collaborative volunteer effort to track the pandemic in the US.

    According to an analysis by Axios, based on data from the COVID Tracking Project, the number of tests performed nationally across all US states is currently 17% lower than it was at the end of last month. 

    At the end of July, the US was conducting around 800,000 tests a day. However, the latest data from August 12 shows that around 479,000 tests were performed that day. 

    Despite the decrease in testing, the hardest-hit states still have high proportions of tests coming back positive. According to an analysis by COVID Act Now, the positive test rate in Texas as of August 14 is 23.7%, which is a “relatively high percentage” and “indicates that testing in Texas is limited and that most cases likely go undetected.”

    “At these levels, it is hard to know how fast COVID is actually spreading, and there is very high risk of being surprised by a wave of disease. More testing urgently needed,” the web-based initiative warned. 

    Similarly, Florida and Nevada have positive test rates of 17.7% and 14.3%, respectively, which indicate insufficient testing.

    “Reductions in testing are not concerning when you have an already low positivity rate that is flat or further decreasing. But reductions in testing coupled with increasing positivity is disconcerting," Marta Wosinska, the deputy director of Duke University’s Margolis Center for Health Policy, told Axios.

    “This means that a lot of viral activity is not being recorded just as we are trying to make critical decisions like whether to reopen schools,” she added.

    This week, the American Medical Association, the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics, the American Society for Clinical Pathology, the Association for Molecular Pathology, the Association of Pathology Chairs, the College of American Pathologists and the Infectious Diseases Society of America wrote a joint letter to US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, expressing their concerns about strained testing services for COVID-19.

    “As you know, the supply chain for testing supplies has been under tremendous strain from overwhelming global demand,” the statement notes. “Laboratories in hospitals and academic centers have been particularly hard hit by strains on the supply chain and have been unable to obtain a consistent supply of reagents, swabs, plastics, viral transport media, and other items that they require.”

    “The shortages have been particularly burdensome for laboratories in these settings as they are on the front lines of treating COVID-19 patients and must be able to appropriately triage incoming patients so as to best control the infection within those facilities,” the letter continues.

    The latest data by Worldometer shows that more than 5.4 million cases of the virus have been confirmed in the US, and almost 170,000 people have died as a result.

    Related:

    Put the Wing Down: Chinese Officials Say Chicken From Brazil Positive for COVID-19
    COVID-19 Pandemic Left Travel Industry in Turmoil, More Bankruptcies to Come, Scholar Believes
    COVID-19 Live Updates: WHO Head Says World Needs to Spend Over $100bln on Tools to Address Pandemic
    President Trump Says US Post Office, Election Funds Hinder COVID-19 Relief Talks
    John McAffee Claims He is Unable to Get COVID-19 Because He Licks Own Shoes and Grocery Carts
    Tags:
    COVID-19, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russian athlete Yuliya Boyarintseva holds a sup-board yoga session with her student in the Yenisei River.
    Summer in Siberia? Yoga in Bikini on Sup-Boards!
    History Schmistory
    History Schmistory
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse