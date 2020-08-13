Hundreds of Homes Evacuated as Massive 'Firenado' Devours Over 10,000 Acres in California - Video

A massive wildfire has erupted north of Los Angeles, engulfing large swathes of land exceeding 10,500 acres within three hours of breaking out, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced on Wednesday.
According to the release, the fire has destroyed three structures and forced the authorities to evacuate homes in Lake Hughes and Three Points that were particularly affected by the cataclysm.
The fire department of the county of Los Angeles posted a video of the conflagration in which large clouds of smoke are seen rising into the sky while fires rage on the ground.
Locals have also taken to social media to post videos of the "firenado" that turned the sky hellishly red.
According to the authorities, there have been no injuries or fatalities due to the wildfire.
