Protesters in Portland Clash With Police, Throw Explosives at Federal Courthouse - Video

"[Protestors] began launching commercial grade fireworks towards the fence protecting the Hatfield Federal Courthouse on Southwest 3rd Avenue as well as ignited a fire outside of the building. Most of these people were seen wearing helmets, gas masks and carrying shields and batons", the release said.
The release described a series of battles that began about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday with mobs simultaneously targeting a police precinct headquarters and a nearby federal courthouse that has been under siege for more than two months.
Portland police ultimately declared a riot and used tear gas to disburse demonstrators for the first time since July, according to local media.
All comments
Show new comments (0)