Register
04:33 GMT13 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chicago looters target Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood with the families of young sick children inside on Monday 10 August 2020.

    Video: Ronald McDonald House Hosting Sick Children in Chicago Vandalized by Looters, Charity Claims

    © Photo : Twitter / @RightIncite
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0d/1080150998_0:0:1281:721_1200x675_80_0_0_b339d819c29c7030ede92f2f3bdb5de1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008131080150818-video-ronald-mcdonald-house-hosting-sick-children-in-chicago-vandalized-by-looters-charity-claims/

    A Ronald McDonald House located in the heart of downtown Chicago in the Streeterville neighborhood, hosts and provides support to hospitalized children and their families while the child receives medical care in neighbouring Lurie Children’s Hospital and other local facilities.

    Looters vandalized a Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood, while sick children and their families were sleeping inside, in the early hours of Monday morning, according to Lisa Mitchell, a spokeswoman for Ronald McDonald House Charities, on Tuesday.

    “[We were] very concerned there was a lot of activity right in front of the house, people making choices that could put them at risk and put our families at risk so the staff was frightened,” Mitchell told ABC 7 Chicago. “They are already in a really, really difficult spot, and having this kind of additional stress and worry about getting to and from the hospital even-though we are 5 blocks away because of safety concerns is just doubling the strain”.

    Mitchell said that there were more than 30 families along with staff members and volunteers inside the facility as the vandalizing took place.

    According to CBS Chicago, looters smashed a number of windows in the building. It was reported that staff had boarded up the front door and were helplessly watching from the inside. No injuries were reported.

    The Ronald McDonald House Charities said it will continue providing its services to families with hospitalized children, despite looting and rioting taking place in response to a Sunday police shooting in which a young man was injured.

    “We’re here for families at all times — whether there’s a pandemic or civil unrest, we need to make sure that we are here allowing families to get the rest they need while they have a child in the hospital seeking care, and so it’s so important that anything that might be going on outside, we maintain our care for families,” Mitchell said, cited by The Washington Times.

    On Sunday, rioting and looting began in Chicago after police shot a suspect who had opened fire on officers while trying to escape arrest. Police arrested at least 100 people and over a dozen police officers were said to have been injured during clashes in the centre of the city.

    Looters destroyed dozens of local stores in downtown Chicago, including Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Nordstrom, Macy's and Best Buy, according to local media and video posted to social media.

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot denounced the looting and vandalism, and placed the city under lockdown for the “foreseen days”.

    “These individuals engaged in what only could be described as brazen and extensive criminal looting and destruction,” Lightfoot said during a Monday press conference. “To be clear, this had nothing to do with legitimate, protected First Amendment expression”.

    In an incident unrelated to the Ronald McDonald House vandalism, during a rally in support of those arrested during Sunday's riots in Chicago, Ariel Atkins, an organizer with the Chicago Black Lives Matter movement, claimed that looting during anti-racism protests should be looked at as “reparations”.

    “I don’t care if somebody decides to loot a Gucci’s or a Macy’s or a Nike because that makes sure that that person eats. That makes sure that that person has clothes,” Atkins said during the rally, cited by NBC Chicago.

    Related:

    Total of 14 people Injured in Chicago Funeral Home Shooting
    Trump: DoJ to Deploy 'Hundreds' of Federal Officers to Chicago in Effort to Curb Violent Crimes
    People Gather for Rally in Support of Police in Chicago - Video
    Chicago Authorities Remove Columbus Statue After Violent Clashes - Reports
    About 150 Federal Agents May Be Sent to Chicago to Help Fight Crime - Report
    Tags:
    vandals, charity, Ronald McDonald, looting, Riots, Chicago, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Introvert's Dream: Most Isolated Houses Across the Globe
    Introvert's Dream: Most Isolated Houses Across the Globe
    History Schmistory
    History Schmistory
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse