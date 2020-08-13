Video: Florida Disney World Resumes Star Wars Ride Following Massive Lightning Strike

Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on Wednesday resumed their ‘Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’ ride at the ‘Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge’ park, after the feature attraction was struck by a massive lightning bolt earlier in the week, the company said in a press release.
On Monday, a visitor to the attraction, Aaron Coppock, caught on camera the dramatic lightning strike on featured attraction. The guest told FOX35 that the lightning bolt appeared to strike one of the park’s taller mountain-like structures.
“Galaxys Edge is pretty crazy,” Coppock captioned a video of the incident posted on Twitter.
Galaxys Edge is pretty crazy @WDWNT pic.twitter.com/PhrfsDsyOQ— Austin (@Austin_Cop_17) August 11, 2020
Walt Disney World News Today confirmed the Galaxy's Edge attraction as being struck by a lightning bolt, but refuted reports that the lightning may have taken out some electrical units pertinent to the ride, saying that all Disney parks are equipped with an extensive system of lightning rods.
“Rumors circulated yesterday that Monday night’s massive lightning bolt may have taken out some electrical units pertinent to the ride, given that the bolt struck somewhere in the Resistance Forest near the Rise of the Resistance attraction. However, none of this was ever confirmed,” the release said. “We’ll continue to monitor the status of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance for any further updates to this story”.
The Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride was opened at Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge park in December 2019. It features a car trip among paths full of special effects and original scenes containing actors from the movies.
On 11 July, Disney World in Florida announced the reopening of the resort following months of closure due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
